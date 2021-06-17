Bank of Montreal Can Sells 440,325 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $265,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,607,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 498,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,086.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $215.06. 82,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

