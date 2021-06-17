Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $904.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

