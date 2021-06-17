Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $904.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
