General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its stake in General Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 1,723,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,015,563. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

