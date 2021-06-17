Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $394.36 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,704 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Zoetis worth $394,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.34. 18,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

