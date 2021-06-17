Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,915 shares during the period. Square makes up about 1.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $329,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.50. 401,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,491,266. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $94.70 and a one year high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.10.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock valued at $290,431,502. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

