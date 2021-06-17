Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $268.85 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Workday worth $268,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.35. 52,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,638. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,799 shares of company stock valued at $85,258,906. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

