Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,738 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $2,772,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.45. The company had a trading volume of 249,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,632. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

