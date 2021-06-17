Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the May 13th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OXSQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $248.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.