salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lowered by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.83. The stock had a trading volume of 190,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.80. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,670 shares of company stock valued at $46,820,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

