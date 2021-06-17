Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,529.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,369.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

