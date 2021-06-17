McGinn Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,145 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 3.8% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $347.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

