Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,176. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

