Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $30.66 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 66,382 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.58. 260,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,696,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

