Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $98.67 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $98,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.62. 1,884,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,602,898. The company has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

