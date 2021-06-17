Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:RGT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,148. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

