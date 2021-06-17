Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Rises By 43.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,073. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $15.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 638.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5,547.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

