Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Down 8%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares were down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 49,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,259,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several analysts have commented on FI shares. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $735.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

