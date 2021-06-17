Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Expands By 46.0%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 13th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOMA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,902. The stock has a market cap of $822.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34.

LOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

