WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 4,082 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $102.34. 127,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.40.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

