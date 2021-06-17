Select Asset Management & Trust Purchases Shares of 120,761 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $53.98. 310,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,480. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

