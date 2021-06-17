Select Asset Management & Trust Purchases Shares of 30,000 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Newmont makes up about 1.2% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

NYSE NEM traded down $4.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.