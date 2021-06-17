WCM Investment Management LLC Has $21.29 Million Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,583 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.20% of BrightView worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. BrightView’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

