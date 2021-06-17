WCM Investment Management LLC Has $28.26 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 60.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $28,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 20.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.