WCM Investment Management LLC Has $264.59 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $264,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $21,994,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

FICO stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $496.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,649. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.90. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

