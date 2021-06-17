Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million.

QTT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 14,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,196. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $574.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

