Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million.

QTT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 14,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,196. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $574.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

