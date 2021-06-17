Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock remained flat at $$12.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
