Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock remained flat at $$12.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

