Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.59. The company had a trading volume of 61,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,364. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.43 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

