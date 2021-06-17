Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $151.12. 7,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,473. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,554,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after buying an additional 306,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

