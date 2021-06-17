Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 585,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.14. 18,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,461. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

