Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 78,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,157. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23. Livent has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

