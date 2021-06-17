WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. ResMed makes up about 4.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $1,744,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RMD traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,344. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $238.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

