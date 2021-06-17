Aviva PLC Acquires 20,884 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aviva PLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $84,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,324. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.