Aviva PLC Buys 4,394 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $104,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 93.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in McDonald’s by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $234.48. 25,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,623. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

