ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Down 8.4%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 33,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,469,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

