Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $647,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.13.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $543.33 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.36 and a 12 month high of $561.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.