Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 6.9% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.83. 91,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,946,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

