Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.59

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.53, with a volume of 30078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on TF. National Bankshares upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$770.09 million and a PE ratio of 19.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 85.05 and a quick ratio of 84.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.68%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

