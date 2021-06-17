Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $249.94 million, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of -0.38. Nemaura Medical has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.