Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 13th total of 234,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,913. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 404,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. 1,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

