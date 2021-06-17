Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 455 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 29,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $862.74. 10,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,287. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $528.63 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $845.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.