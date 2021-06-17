Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $292.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,382. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.25. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $296.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

