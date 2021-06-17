Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-1.940 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 210,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

