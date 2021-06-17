PolkaDomain (NAME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $109,979.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $645,751.39 and approximately $109,979.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00059575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00136550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00180379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.42 or 0.00911157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,628.18 or 0.99870049 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,684 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

