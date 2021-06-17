Vai (VAI) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $94.91 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 106,056,473 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

