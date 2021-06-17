Brokerages Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Price Target at €179.71

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Bechtle stock traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €154.40 ($181.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €160.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

