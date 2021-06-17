Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $113.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $102.19. 18,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

