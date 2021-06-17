Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $242,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

