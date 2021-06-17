Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the highest is ($1.75). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,481,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 246,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

