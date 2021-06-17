Beyond Finance (BYN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.89 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00059575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00136550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00180379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.42 or 0.00911157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,628.18 or 0.99870049 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,489 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

