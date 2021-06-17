Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

